Webcoin (WEB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $254.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $7,110.38 and approximately $254.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

