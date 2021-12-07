WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

