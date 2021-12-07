WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

