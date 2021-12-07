Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.54.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.