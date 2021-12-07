Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.16.

TSE WEED traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$12.22 and a twelve month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

