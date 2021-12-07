Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 48,385 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

