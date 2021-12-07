Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 86,814 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Repay worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Repay by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repay by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 878,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.73. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

