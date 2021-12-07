Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 36,102 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,102 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

