Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 8,487 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

