Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,058 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.13% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $120.33 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

