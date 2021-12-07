Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.19% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 736,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 122.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 380,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 209,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

