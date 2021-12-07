Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

