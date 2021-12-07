Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.30% of Lakeland Industries worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.