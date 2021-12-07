Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 13.79% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

