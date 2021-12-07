Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,434 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 715,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 184,028 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 94,204.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 106,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

