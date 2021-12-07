Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.72 Million Stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.13% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.