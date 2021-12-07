Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.73 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 329.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

