Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.73 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 166.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.07% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

PEZ opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.