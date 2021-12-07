Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.88 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

