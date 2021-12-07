Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.02% of Midland States Bancorp worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSBI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

