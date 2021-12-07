Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of BRP worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

