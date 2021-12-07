Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.10 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.56 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

