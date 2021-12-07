Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KOF opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

