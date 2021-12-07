Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $266.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

