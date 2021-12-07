Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,713 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.78% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 197,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

