Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $5.93 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Latham Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of SWIM opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

