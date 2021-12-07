Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

