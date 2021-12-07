Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in F.N.B. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in F.N.B. by 111,622.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 693,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

