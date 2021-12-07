Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 169,583 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 847,915.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,067,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,364,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

