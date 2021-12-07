Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 252,500 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 35,265.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Playtika worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Playtika stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

