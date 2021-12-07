Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,806 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Covetrus worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CVET opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.