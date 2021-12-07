Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 604,744 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of SLM worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SLM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,175,000 after buying an additional 252,029 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in SLM by 102.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 67,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SLM by 96,704.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 720.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in SLM by 3,661.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

