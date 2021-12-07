Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.56% of ADTRAN worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

