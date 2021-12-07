Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,457 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Scientific Games worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 127.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 448.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 142,436.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

