Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 175,642 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour by 20.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Under Armour by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,742,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

