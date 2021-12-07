Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 203,047 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 203,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Archrock worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,656,000 after buying an additional 341,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,323,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,985,000 after buying an additional 154,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 490,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 123,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 181,356 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 2.04. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

