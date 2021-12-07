Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,156 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of IDT worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.16. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

