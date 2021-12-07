Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,468 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Fabrinet worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,870,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

