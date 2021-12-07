Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,324 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NULG opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

