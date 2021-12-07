Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,664 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Dillard’s worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $246.11 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.07.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

