Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 39,185 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,975,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,977,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.85. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

