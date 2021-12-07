Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 72,767 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

