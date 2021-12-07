Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 91,222 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 101,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 126,439 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

