Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Brinker International worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.