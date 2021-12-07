Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of iRobot worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iRobot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

