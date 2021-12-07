Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.27% of Independent Bank worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

