Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Reduced by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

