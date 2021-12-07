Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 169,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

