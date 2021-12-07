Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

