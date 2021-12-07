Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Price Target Cut to €129.00

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €139.00 ($156.18) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WNDLF traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33. Wendel has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $148.00.

Get Wendel alerts:

About Wendel

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.